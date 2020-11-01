e-paper
Aggressive contact tracing caused spike in Covid-19 cases, says Delhi health minister

Aggressive contact tracing caused spike in Covid-19 cases, says Delhi health minister

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain also said that only 40 per cent of Covid-19 beds were occupied in the capital.

delhi Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 15:17 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Deepali Sharma
New Delhi
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Sunday said that ‘aggressive contact tracing’ was the primary reason for the sudden increase in numbers.
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Sunday said that ‘aggressive contact tracing’ was the primary reason for the sudden increase in numbers.(Reuters file photo)
         

Addressing the issue of the recent spike in the Covid-19 cases in the national capital, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Sunday said that ‘aggressive contact tracing’ was the primary reason for the sudden increase in numbers.

“If a person tests positive then his entire family and the people in contact have to be tested, thus more cases of Covid-19 were recorded. Earlier six-seven contacts of a positive person were traced, now this number has crossed 15,” the Minister said.

“Aggressive contact tracing is the immediate cause for a sudden spike in numbers because random testing hasn’t recorded as many cases,” he added.

The Minister also said that only 40 per cent of Covid-19 beds were occupied in the capital.

“At present, 40 percent of beds are occupied in the national capital. We still have around 9,500 beds available in hospitals,” he further said.

“As many as 32,719 active cases of Covid-19 were reported in Delhi and a total of 3,47,476 patients were discharged till Sunday. The death toll in the city stands at 6,511,” according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

