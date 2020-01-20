e-paper
Ahead of approaching Supreme Court over CAA, Punjab CM meets Sonia

Congress Rajya Sabha member Partap Singh Bajwa’s tirade against the chief minister and the cabinet expansion were also discussed

Jan 20, 2020
Indo Asian News Service
Ahead of approaching the Supreme Court in the wake of the Punjab assembly passing a resolution against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday called on Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi here.

Singh arrived at the residence of Sonia Gandhi along with Punjab in-charge Asha Kumari and state unit chief Sunil Jakhar.

The meeting lasted for over half an hour.

According to party sources, the chief minister shared his plans of approaching the Supreme Court over the CAA.

The Punjab assembly passed the resolution against the CAA last week, days after the Kerala government also passed a resolution against the Act in the assembly. Kerala was the first state to approach the Supreme Court over the CAA.

The party source said that the issues of Congress Rajya Sabha member Partap Singh Bajwa’s tirade against the chief minister and the cabinet expansion were also discussed.

