Air quality in Delhi continues to be in ‘severe’ category, rain may bring respite

delhi

Updated: Dec 12, 2019 10:01 IST

The air quality in Delhi continued to remain in ‘severe category’ with the air quality index (AQI) soaring to 426 at 8 am on Thursday up from 408 on Wednesday.

However, the weatherman has predicted light rain, strong surface winds and thunderstorm over the next two days in the region which would hopefully clear the air.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB)’s 4pm bulletin on Wednesday, the AQI on a scale of 0 to 500, was 408 or ‘severe (401-500)’ in Delhi. It had been in the ‘very poor (301-400)’ category for the past five days.

Weatherman cited calm winds and changing weather conditions as reasons for the ‘severe’ air quality in the region.

“Moisture has increased; wind direction has also changed to easterly because of a developing western disturbance. The contribution from fire or dust is negligible as per our models. There are some crop fires in Uttar Pradesh but I don’t think these are contributing to pollution in Delhi. We are expecting air quality to clear once it rains in the next couple of days,” VK Soni, senior IMD scientist in-charge of air quality early warning system, said on Wednesday.

However, light to moderate rain and faster winds have been predicted on Thursday, which are expected to improve the air quality. Friday too is predicted to have ‘moderate’ air quality, with wind speed averaging around 20kmph.

“Rain clouds have started to form over Haryana, Punjab, Delhi and Rajasthan and could bring showers on Thursday late afternoon/evening. Colder days are to follow,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, senior scientist, India Meteorology Department (IMD).