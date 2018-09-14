Ajay Maken urges L-G Anil Baijal to suspend sealing of non-polluting units

Senior Delhi Congress leaders on Thursday met lieutenant-governor Anil Baijal and urged him to suspend sealing and demolition of non-polluting industrial units. The party will launch a citywide protest on the issue on Friday.

During the meeting, Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president Ajay Maken said “the civic bodies had been demanding conversion charges with penalty even if they have paid the amount for 10 years, as required under the municipal act”.

“The MCDs are sealing even non-polluting household industries and taking action in violation of rules. If this continues, over 50 lakh people will come out on the streets and the situation will go out of control. Since the three MCDs comes directly under the lieutenant-governor and the Union ministry for housing and urban affairs, we requested Baijal to immediately order the civic agencies to stop collecting conversion charges,” Maken said.

Sealing started in Delhi on December 15 on the directions of the Supreme Court-appointed monitoring committee for land use violation or running industries in non-conforming areas.

To protest the sealing and demolitions, the Delhi Congress will hold a rally at Padam Singh Road in Karol Bagh on Friday evening under the slogan ‘Vyapar Bachao, Mazdoor Bachao’.

North Corporation mayor Adesh Gupta said the civic agencies are carrying out the sealing drives on the direction of the committee or the National Green Tribunal. “Many industries allocated space in Bawana or other industrial areas were still found to be operating in residential neighbourhoods and we can’t save them now,” he said.

The Congress asked the L-G to issue a notification to change the definition of household industries from the permitted usage of five kilowatts of electricity and employment of maximum five workers at a time.

“We requested increasing the power consumption to 11 kilowatts and permission to deploy 11 workers at a time,” said Maken.

The party requested L-G to issue orders to deseal non-polluting household industries such as small jewellery-making units that were functioning under the provisions of the Master Plan but still being sealed.

“Both the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Aam Aadmi Party are in collusion on the issue of illegal sealing of non-polluting household industries in the Capital,” Maken said.

First Published: Sep 14, 2018 03:59 IST