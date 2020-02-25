e-paper
Amid violence, Delhi Police appeals to citizens to cooperate in maintaining peace and harmony

More than 150 people have been injured in the violence after clashes broke out between pro and anti CAA protesters.

delhi Updated: Feb 25, 2020 20:18 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Police personnel at Maujpur area of northeast Delhi where clashes erupted between two groups over CAA, Feb 25, 2020.
Police personnel at Maujpur area of northeast Delhi where clashes erupted between two groups over CAA, Feb 25, 2020.(HT Photo )
         

Amid violence in the northeastern district, Delhi Police on Tuesday appealed to citizens to cooperate in maintaining peace and harmony in the city.

The appeal by the city police came as the death ttoll in the incidents of violence that took place in various areas of northeast Delhi over the past two days rose to ten.The dead include one Delhi Police Head Constable.

 

More than 150 people have been injured in the violence after clashes broke out between pro and anti CAA protesters.

