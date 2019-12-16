e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 15, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Dec 16, 2019
Home / Delhi News

Another death in Delhi’s Anaj Mandi fire, toll climbs to 44

The man, 28-year-old Mukeem hailing from Madhubani in Bihar, had been admitted in Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital since the deadly blaze in north Delhi on December 8.

delhi Updated: Dec 16, 2019 02:50 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Burnt clothes, broken windows and other objects seen outside the plastic factory where a massive fire broke out at Anaj Mandi, Filmistan in New Delhi, on December 10, 2019. (Photo by Sanchit Khanna/ HT Photo)
Burnt clothes, broken windows and other objects seen outside the plastic factory where a massive fire broke out at Anaj Mandi, Filmistan in New Delhi, on December 10, 2019. (Photo by Sanchit Khanna/ HT Photo)(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
         

The death toll from the Anaj Mandi fire touched 44 on Sunday morning as another labourer who had sustained severe burns succumbed to his injuries at a city hospital.

The man, 28-year-old Mukeem hailing from Madhubani in Bihar, had been admitted in Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital since the deadly blaze in north Delhi on December 8. “He had developed septicaemia (blood infection) and was very critical last night. He passed away in the morning today,” said the hospital’s medical director Kishore Singh.

tags
top news
After Aligarh, protests in Hyderabad, Varanasi, Kolkata over Jamia clashes
After Aligarh, protests in Hyderabad, Varanasi, Kolkata over Jamia clashes
CAA fire rages in Delhi, buses torched; cops lathi-charge agitators
CAA fire rages in Delhi, buses torched; cops lathi-charge agitators
Late night protests at Delhi police headquarters against Jamia crackdown
Late night protests at Delhi police headquarters against Jamia crackdown
‘1000% the right decision’: PM Modi hails Citizenship Act at Jharkhand rally
‘1000% the right decision’: PM Modi hails Citizenship Act at Jharkhand rally
Fadnavis seeks Rahul Gandhi’s ‘unconditional apology’ over Savarkar remark
Fadnavis seeks Rahul Gandhi’s ‘unconditional apology’ over Savarkar remark
National Conference asks PM to start direct dialogue with people of J-K
National Conference asks PM to start direct dialogue with people of J-K
Realme X2 Pro review: You can settle with this flagship killer
Realme X2 Pro review: You can settle with this flagship killer
‘Situation under control now’: Delhi cop on violent protest | Citizenship law
‘Situation under control now’: Delhi cop on violent protest | Citizenship law
trending topics
HTLS 2019Mardaani 2 movie reviewRealme Buds AirUPPSC PCS Admit Card 2019Smriti IraniIPL 2020 auctionVirat KohliICC T20I Rankings

don't miss

latest news

india news

Delhi News