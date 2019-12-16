Another death in Delhi’s Anaj Mandi fire, toll climbs to 44

delhi

Updated: Dec 16, 2019 02:50 IST

The death toll from the Anaj Mandi fire touched 44 on Sunday morning as another labourer who had sustained severe burns succumbed to his injuries at a city hospital.

The man, 28-year-old Mukeem hailing from Madhubani in Bihar, had been admitted in Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital since the deadly blaze in north Delhi on December 8. “He had developed septicaemia (blood infection) and was very critical last night. He passed away in the morning today,” said the hospital’s medical director Kishore Singh.