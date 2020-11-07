Anti-dengue campaign to end next week, no dengue deaths this year, says Delhi govt

delhi

Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 21:31 IST

After running the campaign for more than two months, the Delhi government said their anti-dengue awareness campaign, commonly known as the 10 Hafte 10 Baje, 10 Minute campaign, will end the following week.

In the last week of the campaign, the government Saturday said chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will thank and congratulate everyone who participated in the campaign. The government said because of the campaign, Delhi has seen zero dengue deaths this year.

“The chief minister appealed to all citizens to join the campaign this Sunday. Kejriwal has also expressed his gratitude to the citizens of Delhi for their massive participation this year. People from Delhi have successfully managed to bring dengue cases to 489 this year from 15,867 in 2015. Compared to 60 dengue-related deaths in 2015, there have been no dengue-related deaths this year,” the government said in a statement on Saturday.

“Responding to the appeal made by Delhi CM, this year, everyone from children to RWAs, traders, celebrities and the citizens made the 10 Hafte 10 Baje, 10 Minute campaign a significant success story,” it said.

The campaign was also hailed by Anand Mahindra, chairman of Mahindra Group, who tweeted, “A seemingly small piece of news but such ‘human development’ indicators affect the quality of our everyday lives. Such milestones are worth celebrating.”