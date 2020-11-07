e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 07, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / Anti-dengue campaign to end next week, no dengue deaths this year, says Delhi govt

Anti-dengue campaign to end next week, no dengue deaths this year, says Delhi govt

delhi Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 21:31 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

After running the campaign for more than two months, the Delhi government said their anti-dengue awareness campaign, commonly known as the 10 Hafte 10 Baje, 10 Minute campaign, will end the following week.

In the last week of the campaign, the government Saturday said chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will thank and congratulate everyone who participated in the campaign. The government said because of the campaign, Delhi has seen zero dengue deaths this year.

“The chief minister appealed to all citizens to join the campaign this Sunday. Kejriwal has also expressed his gratitude to the citizens of Delhi for their massive participation this year. People from Delhi have successfully managed to bring dengue cases to 489 this year from 15,867 in 2015. Compared to 60 dengue-related deaths in 2015, there have been no dengue-related deaths this year,” the government said in a statement on Saturday.

“Responding to the appeal made by Delhi CM, this year, everyone from children to RWAs, traders, celebrities and the citizens made the 10 Hafte 10 Baje, 10 Minute campaign a significant success story,” it said.

The campaign was also hailed by Anand Mahindra, chairman of Mahindra Group, who tweeted, “A seemingly small piece of news but such ‘human development’ indicators affect the quality of our everyday lives. Such milestones are worth celebrating.”

top news
Joe Biden defeats Donald Trump in US presidential election: US Media
Joe Biden defeats Donald Trump in US presidential election: US Media
In Bihar exit polls, it is advantage Grand Alliance and Tejashwi Yadav
In Bihar exit polls, it is advantage Grand Alliance and Tejashwi Yadav
Indian-origin Kamala Harris becomes first Black woman elected US vice president
Indian-origin Kamala Harris becomes first Black woman elected US vice president
Bombay High Court reserves order on Arnab Goswami’s bail plea, no immediate relief
Bombay High Court reserves order on Arnab Goswami’s bail plea, no immediate relief
IPS officer, 24 others face action for links with slain thug Vikas Dubey
IPS officer, 24 others face action for links with slain thug Vikas Dubey
Former US surgeon general Vivek Murthy may get key role in Biden administration
Former US surgeon general Vivek Murthy may get key role in Biden administration
Trump alleges poll fraud again, Twitter acts by labelling them misleading
Trump alleges poll fraud again, Twitter acts by labelling them misleading
Watch: Pakistan firing damages houses in J&K border villages; people fearful
Watch: Pakistan firing damages houses in J&K border villages; people fearful
trending topics
Bihar Exit Polls Result 2020 LiveBihar Election 2020 LiveBihar Assembly Election 2020US Presidential Election 2020Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia’s Covid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In