Armed bank robbers shoot cashier dead in Delhi’s Chhawla, flee with Rs 10 lakh cash

A cashier was shot dead and three others were injured as six armed robbers allegedly made away with Rs 10 lakh cash after a seven-minute-long hostage showdown at a bank in southwest Delhi’s Chhawla on Friday afternoon.

Police said they have registered a case of dacoity and murder, but are yet to make any arrest.

The robbers also allegedly took away the security guard’s rifle. According to senior police officers, the heist took place within seven minutes between 3.30pm and 3.37pm at Khaira village in Chhawla. Police identified the cashier who was killed as 45-year-old Santosh Kumar.

Police said a PCR call was received at Chhawla police station at 3.45pm reporting gunshots being fired inside a branch of Corporation Bank in the locality. However, by the time a police team reached the bank, the robbers had left with the cash.

“The police team that arrived at the spot found Kumar lying on the floor. He had been shot by the robbers and was bleeding. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. Three other people in the bank were injured. They were admitted for treatment at the hospital,” said a police officer who was not authorised to speak to the media.

#WATCH: CCTV footage of a corporation bank being robbed in Delhi's Khaira yesterday by armed assailants. Cashier was shot dead. Investigation underway. pic.twitter.com/4XSz1JX8AF — ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2018

The officer said initial inquiry revealed that four armed men entered the bank around 3.30pm and overpowered the guard while their two associates stood outside with two motorcycles. “The four men snatched the guard’s gun and hit him on his head with the rifle. The men then entered inside the bank and locked the main entrance. They fired shots inside the bank to scare the employees.

As all the employees tried to get inside the manager’s room, one of the men shot the cashier. Seeing Kumar collapse, the robbers approached his desk and picked up all the cash kept there. They then exited the building and fled,” the police officer said.

Soon as the robbers left the bank, the employees called the police. A crime and forensics team also arrived at the bank to collect samples and evidence. Bank officials reported a loss of Rs 10 lakh to the police, however, the actual amount is yet to be ascertained. “Initially it was reported the men left with Rs 2 lakh. We are ascertaining the actual amount,” police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse said efforts are being made to identify the men. “The robbery has been captured in a CCTV camera inside the bank as well as other cameras in the vicinity. We are trying to identify the robbers. Kumar’s family has been informed and the post mortem examination is being conducted. A case of robbery and murder has been registered at Chhawla police station,” Alphonse said.

First Published: Oct 13, 2018 14:46 IST