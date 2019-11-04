Asia Pacific Golf Summit at DLF Golf & Country Club to focus on 5G tech of future

delhi

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 00:06 IST

: Touted as “Asia Pacific’s top knowledge and business networking event for the golf industry”, the Asia- Pacific Golf Summit (APGS) will begin from Monday at Gurugram’s DLF Golf & Country Club.

The Summit has regularly taken place since 2007 across various places in Asia. The focus of the 13th edition this year is “5G Technology – A New Mindset”. “The theme has been carefully picked as 5G technology is said to drive the digital and telecommunications age into the future. Asia is a leader in the adoption and implementation of this revolutionary technology, and it makes good sense for the Asian golf industry to embrace this platform as the driving force to take the industry to the next level,” said Aakash Ohri, senior executive director, DLF Home Developers, and a key force behind getting the summit to India.

In the past, the summit has attracted golf legends like Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player, Greg Norman and Annika Sorenstam, among others, as speakers, and this year too has a distinguished panel. “With over 200 delegates from across the world, the speakers will include people who have been in the business of golf for decades and will bring rich experience and insight,” said Ohri about the three-day gathering, which also has the backing of the Ministry of Tourism.

Asked about the summit coming to India for the first time, Ohri said: “Initially, the organisers were unsure about how big the (golf) industry is in India, but our constant endeavours have paid off. It will now reinstate the fact that India is serious about golf and the country has immense potential when it comes to the business of golf.

Last month marked two decades of the DLF Golf & Country Club. Ohri said “This is an extremely important time for us. Through this summit we are kick-starting the celebrations, which will go on till February 2020.”