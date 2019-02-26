At least 12 injured in cracker blast during wedding procession in Delhi

At least a dozen people were injured when they were bursting crackers during a wedding celebration at Rasoolpur village in Rohini on Sunday night. Police have registered a case to probe negligence.

According to police, the groom’s family members and relatives were celebrating by bursting crackers around 9 pm when suddenly an explosion injured 10 to 12 people. Police said three of them, later identified as Ramesh Kumar (39), Shyam (34) and Dalbir (36), sustained burn injuries and were shifted to a hospital.

“Police were informed by the hospital. When our team reached the spot, we found that the injured had been shifted to hospital. Others had also sustained minor injuries. None of the people had life-threatening injuries. A case was registered under sections 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 286 (Negligent conduct with respect to explosive substance,” said an officer not authorised to speak to media. The police officer said they were finding out whose negligence caused injuries to the trio and would take action.

Deputy commissioner of police (Rohini) SD Mishra did not respond to calls and messages.

First Published: Feb 26, 2019 02:51 IST