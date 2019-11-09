Ayodhya verdict: Delhi Police take steps to maintain peace in sensitive zones, many schools closed

delhi

Ahead of the announcement of the Supreme Court’s verdict on Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid on Saturday, the Delhi police on Friday said they would make “elaborate police arrangements” in the national capital and take “precautionary measures” to maintain law and order.

Senior police officers said sufficient force is being mobilised in the capital and that the Delhi Police will also request the Union ministry of home affairs (MHA) to deploy companies of central armed police forces.

Delhi police spokesperson Anil Mittal said district deputy commissioners of police and station house officers of all police stations have been directed to increase police visibility and patrolling in communally sensitive areas. “Necessary arrangements will be made to ensure safety at religious places. Officers will also conduct meetings with ‘Aman committees’ that include police officers, members of political parties and residents from various communities,” he said.

He added that the Delhi Police will also initiate strict legal action against those who spread rumours to incite violence and those found indulging in any activity which may adversely affect peace in the society.

“Social media platforms will also be monitored. The Delhi Police advises that such platforms should be used with discretion, and users should refrain from spreading any unverified post,” he added.

The police have also beefed up security at railway and the Delhi Metro stations. “We are keeping a watch on suspects who can possibly reach Delhi by trains prior to the verdict with intentions to disturb the law and order situation here. Security in Metro has also been increased,” an officer, who requested anonymity, said.

Schools closure

Most government schools and several private schools will remain closed tomorrow on account of it being the second Saturday of the month. However, the government has not issued any specific order for school closure.

“There are potential security concerns with the SC Ayodhya verdict tmrw morning. All government schools and many private schools are closed tomorrow, as it is a second Saturday. We are advising all private schools to also remain closed tmrw,” deputy CM and education minister Manish Sisodia tweeted on Friday evening.

Bharat Arora, general secretary of the Action Committee for Private Unaided Schools in Delhi, said there was no specific order from the directorate of education, Delhi government.

“Most of the schools are already closed because of the second Saturday. We have advised other schools to remain closed as a precautionary measure. There is no advisory from the directorate of education,” Arora said.

Alert in GB Nagar, Ghaziabad

The Gautam Buddh Nagar administration said on Friday that social media posts and WhatsApp messages that incite communal hatred or violence would draw severe punishment, including jail term, for the offenders.

The Ghaziabad administration officials said they are keeping a strict vigil on the movement of people identified as “potential troublemakers” based on inputs by the Intelligence Bureau (IB).