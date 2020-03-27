BCD to provide financial assistance to lawyers in need

delhi

Updated: Mar 27, 2020 22:11 IST

The Bar Council of Delhi (BCD) has decided to provide financial assistance to daily earner lawyers on a one-time basis in the wake of the total lockdown due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

The BCD also requested all senior advocates and members of the Bar to generously contribute money to provide assistance to deserving members of the Bar.

“We, the members of Bar Council of Delhi, are conscious of the extraordinary situation created, whereby, everybody has been confined to their houses and is not allowed to go out, some advocates in Delhi/NCR and their family members are not in a position to meet their daily requirements for food and medicine etc. due to lack of finance.

“In such an unprecedented crisis being faced by the advocates in Delhi/NCR, it is resolved that the ‘Indigent and Disabled Committee of Bar Council of Delhi’ is authorised to consider requests for grant of financial assistance, in genuine and bona fide cases of advocates, to the extent of ₹5,000 per advocate,” a statement issued by the BCD said.

“It is made clear that extraordinary arrangement is made only for advocates who are unable to meet their day-to-day expenses or food or even medicines, and only request from such advocates would be entertained. If any particulars in the application are found to be false, the Bar Council is open to take any action against such advocate,” KC Mittal, chairman, BCD said.

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court on Friday sought to know from the Centre about the facilities provided to 581 Kashmiri students who are stranded in Bangladesh.

A bench of justices Siddharth Mridul and Talwant Singh issued a notice to the Ministry of External Affairs and posted the matter for further hearing on March 30.