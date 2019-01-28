BJP launches campaign against AAP government, says it failed people of Delhi

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday launched a campaign against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, alleging it had not kept its promises made to the people of Delhi.

The campaign, which names chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, was launched by Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari, and Union minister Vijay Goel at Ashoka Road in central Delhi.

As part of the campaign, BJP workers will go door-to-door and talk about the “failures and false promises” of the AAP government.

“Go to the parks every morning, hold rallies in your localities and beat drums to draw attention of the people. Tell them about the false promises made by the Kejriwal-led government. We will have to spread the message to the last person in the city about the failures of the AAP government,” Goel told the BJP supporters.

He alleged that the AAP government has “ruined” Delhi.

At the launch, Tiwari handed over a mace to Goel and said that it was a symbol of unity. Tiwari alleged that, under the present government, Delhi’s pollution has become worse, no new development has taken place, and public transport has suffered.

The AAP responded that the nationwide campaign against Prime Minister Narendra Modi has forced the BJP to start a campaign against the chief minister in Delhi.

“For the benefit of voters in Delhi and India, I invite BJP’s Tiwari and Goel ji for a healthy debate in Delhi. Let’s discuss the election promises of Modiji and Kejriwal one by one and debate them,” the AAP’s national spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said.

First Published: Jan 28, 2019 12:42 IST