BJP MP given tasks to strengthen party ahead of polls

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 00:06 IST

With the Delhi assembly elections nearing, the central leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has distributed election work among Delhi BJP MPs and other leaders to fix organisation level responsibilities and prepare for polls.

In its plan to reach out to people, the BJP leadership has formed 19 committees, which would cater to different segment of voters in Delhi. According to Delhi BJP leaders, the idea is mooted by the Rastriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) — BJP’s ideological wing —which aims to mobilise grass root workers and understand public issues at the ground to help form the poll agenda accordingly.

Under the plan, each Delhi MP and top functionaries of BJP’s city unit have been given a department to strengthen the organisation in a view of the upcoming assembly elections in the national capital.

“These committees would be headed by BJP parliamentarians along with other leaders from the state unit. BJP’s national general secretary (organisation) BL Santosh is monitoring this plan and had already conducted two meetings in this connection,” a senior Delhi BJP leader said.

Delhi BJP leaders along with the MPs have been assigned tasks. For example, east Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir has been assigned the work of outreach programme for youths, while BJP’s state unit general secretary Kuljeet Chahal will be heading an outreach programme for unauthorised colonies — one of the key focus areas of the party after Union government announced its plan to give ownership rights of properties in these colonies.

Similarly, New Delhi MP Meenakshi Lekhi has been assigned to look after women’s issues; west Delhi MP Parvesh Verma has been given the responsibility to oversee an outreach programme for other backward class (OBC) voters, while Lok Sabha member from northwest Delhi Hans Raj Hans will be reaching out to SC/ST voters.

Union minister Harshvardhan will lead intellectual outreach programme while south Delhi MP Ramesh Bidhuri will be heading the committee to address issues of rural voters. Rajya Sabha member and former Delhi BJP president Vijay Goel along with leader of opposition in the Delhi assembly Vijender Gupta has been tasked to reach out to the trader community -- a traditional vote bank of the saffron party.

Delhi BJP’s general secretary Ravindra Gupta will head the committee on election related matters while former MP from east Delhi Maheish Girri will oversee the programme for art, culture and religious committees.

“Through this exercise the party will identify beneficiaries of the Centre’s decision of granting onwnership rights to people in unathorised colonies, identify key voters and their issues ahead of assembly elections. The feedback from such exercise will be included in the poll agenda for the upcoming elections,” another senior BJP functionary said.

He added that each committee would be a team of 10-15 members and work with booth level workers to strengthen the organisation and successfully disseminate the information about the welfare works done by the central government.

