BJP slams Oppn over CAA, JNU

delhi

Updated: Jan 07, 2020 22:56 IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) carried out peace march from Sadar Bazar to Jama Masjid in support of the amended citizenship Act and against the violence at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Tuesday.

Minister of state for home affairs Nityanand Rai and Rajya Sabha member Vijay Goel led the march. “We interacted with people from all the communities, including Muslims. We explained to them how this is not against them,” said Goel.

Addressing the crowd, Rai said blamed the opposition parties for “misleading people” on the issue. The event was organised as part of BJP’s ‘Jan Sampark Abhiyan’.

Goel said that the facts about JNU violence will soon come out once the investigation in the matter is over. Goel said, “Communist party, Congress and AAP incited violence first in Jamia then Aligarh Muslim University and now JNU.FIR has been filed against her and 22 other people. The truth will come out once the investigation is complete.”