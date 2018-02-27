Bura Maano Un-Holi Hai: LSR girl gets semen-filled balloons flung at her

Holi is supposed to be the festival of colours, a time when people come together to play and laugh, forget and forgive, and repair broken relationships. But probably not in Delhi! Here it is a festival of zero consent, of vile behaviour and hooliganism; and this recent incident will tell you why.

“I didn’t know what semen flinging was, I learnt that today. My kurti tells the tale,” wrote a horrified, disgusted and angry Tolino Chishi, a student of Lady Shri ram College for Women, Delhi University, in her latest Instagram post where she went on to describe the incident. Chishi had gone out to Amar Colony for lunch with a friend, and after a long and tiring day was heading back to her hostel when she was attacked with liquid filled balloons that hit her on her back. The contents of the balloon seeped onto her kurta and leggings, and it was only when she got back that she realised that the liquid-filled balloon actually contained semen. Chishi, who is from Nagaland, took to Instagram to share her experience in a two-part post where she talked about what had happened, and the experiences she has had in the city ever she moved in seven months back. The post soon went viral and saw many women come out in support of Chishi, condemning what had happened and sharing their thoughts on it.

Read the two-part post here:

Part 1 of the post (Instagram/Toli_yes)

Part 2 of the post (Instagram/Toli_yes)

And, as if this wasn’t enough, another LSR student Drishti Maan shared her experience on Instagram, too, where she was also attacked by balloons, all in the name of ‘Bura na maano holi hai’. Read her full post here:

This isn’t a one-off case, and women face such harassment often around the time of Holi. Sange Thungon, another student from Delhi University says that she has also experienced similar incidents and once even got ink thrown at her, all in the guise of Holi. “This is not new. Sure, I didn’t get semen thrown on me, but men flinging balloons on us and calling us names using the excuse of Holi is a regular affair around this festive time. I have been experiencing such things since the past two years. Men often ride by on bikes and make it a point to target girls specifically. Harassment is normal for them,” she says.

The Proctor’s Office of the University of Delhi has issued guidelines to encourage a safe Holi atmosphere on campus. (Photo: Delhi University)

While some people think there is nothing wrong in throwing water-balloons and using water-pistons on others, it’s important to acknowledge that consent is a thing! Meanwhile, unrelated to this specific event, Delhi University’s Proctor’s office has also issued some guidelines to encourage a safe environment around the festival.

Follow @htTweets for more.