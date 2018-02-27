Bura Maano Un-Holi Hai: LSR girl gets semen-filled balloons flung at her
Delhi isn’t the safest place for women, especially around Holi — the experience of Tolino Chishi and others will tell you why.delhi Updated: Feb 27, 2018 14:15 IST
Holi is supposed to be the festival of colours, a time when people come together to play and laugh, forget and forgive, and repair broken relationships. But probably not in Delhi! Here it is a festival of zero consent, of vile behaviour and hooliganism; and this recent incident will tell you why.
“I didn’t know what semen flinging was, I learnt that today. My kurti tells the tale,” wrote a horrified, disgusted and angry Tolino Chishi, a student of Lady Shri ram College for Women, Delhi University, in her latest Instagram post where she went on to describe the incident. Chishi had gone out to Amar Colony for lunch with a friend, and after a long and tiring day was heading back to her hostel when she was attacked with liquid filled balloons that hit her on her back. The contents of the balloon seeped onto her kurta and leggings, and it was only when she got back that she realised that the liquid-filled balloon actually contained semen. Chishi, who is from Nagaland, took to Instagram to share her experience in a two-part post where she talked about what had happened, and the experiences she has had in the city ever she moved in seven months back. The post soon went viral and saw many women come out in support of Chishi, condemning what had happened and sharing their thoughts on it.
And, as if this wasn’t enough, another LSR student Drishti Maan shared her experience on Instagram, too, where she was also attacked by balloons, all in the name of ‘Bura na maano holi hai’. Read her full post here:
My white kurta doesn’t invite you to throw balloons on me. A girl walking alone on road doesn’t invite you to wish her happy holi by touching her body. 3:58 pm I’m walking on road reading @toli_yes ‘s posts and thinking how horrible is that and exactly after that I feel a balloon hitting my back and just after some seconds I feel another on my feet. I literally couldn’t move after that and after a min I hear "HAPPY HOLI". I couldn’t analyse what just happened, I felt so helpless. All the worst things were going in my mind. "What if they come back?" " what should I do? Should I shout?" It’s high time that we all should speak about this and we should take a step against it. I don’t want anyone to feel the way I am feeling rn. Let’s stand against this. Let us tell them the right way. Throwing balloons of semen on women doesn’t prove your masculinity. It is a shame that we connect things like these to our festivals. The whole concept of "Bura na mano holi hai" should honestly get banned because YES we feel bad , disgusting when men like you come out on streets around holi.
This isn’t a one-off case, and women face such harassment often around the time of Holi. Sange Thungon, another student from Delhi University says that she has also experienced similar incidents and once even got ink thrown at her, all in the guise of Holi. “This is not new. Sure, I didn’t get semen thrown on me, but men flinging balloons on us and calling us names using the excuse of Holi is a regular affair around this festive time. I have been experiencing such things since the past two years. Men often ride by on bikes and make it a point to target girls specifically. Harassment is normal for them,” she says.
While some people think there is nothing wrong in throwing water-balloons and using water-pistons on others, it’s important to acknowledge that consent is a thing! Meanwhile, unrelated to this specific event, Delhi University’s Proctor’s office has also issued some guidelines to encourage a safe environment around the festival.
