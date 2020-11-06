e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 06, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / Delhi: Bursting or selling firecrackers could attract fine of up to Rs1 lakh

Delhi: Bursting or selling firecrackers could attract fine of up to Rs1 lakh

Minister Gopal Rai will convene a meeting with representatives from the environment department, Delhi Pollution Control Committee and the Delhi Police on Monday to chalk out a detailed action plan to enforce the ban

delhi Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 15:26 IST
Soumya Pillai
Soumya Pillai
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Green crackers on display at a shop ahead of Diwali, near Jama Masjid in New Delhi. Even green crackers have been banned in Delhi.
Green crackers on display at a shop ahead of Diwali, near Jama Masjid in New Delhi. Even green crackers have been banned in Delhi.(HT file)
         

Bursting or selling crackers this season can earn you a fine of up to Rs1 lakh under, Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai said on Friday.

A day after Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a complete ban on the sale and use of firecrackers, including “green crackers”, in Delhi, Rai said that people caught selling or bursting firecrackers can be fined up to Rs1 lakh under the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act (1981).

“Prosecutions will be made under the Air Act, which has a provision to slap fines going as high as Rs1 lakh,” Rai said on Friday.

Also read | Ensure there’s no smog in Delhi after Diwali break: SC tells Centre

Rai said he will convene a meeting with representatives from the environment department, Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) and the Delhi Police on Monday to chalk out a detailed action plan to enforce the ban.

According to Kejriwal’s announcement on Thursday, the cracker ban will be in force from November 7 to November 30.

“While the regular pollution sources in Delhi continue to remain consistent throughout the year, bursting crackers ahead of Diwali and the stubble burning in neighbouring states add to Delhi’s pollution levels. Looking at the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the city, saving people’s lives is more important than the economic aspect of losses borne by cracker traders,” Rai said.

Rai also announced the setting up of 15-member impact assessment panel to monitor spraying and record the effectiveness of the ‘Pusa bio-decomposer’ which promises to turn farm stubble into manure. This has been promoted as a solution for mass stubble burning in the agrarian states of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, which adds to the foul air in Delhi every winter.

Rai said that the panel will consist of MLAs, district level officials and scientists from the Indian Agriculture and Research Institute.

tags
top news
Biden takes lead from Trump in Georgia, a first for Democratic candidate since 1992
Biden takes lead from Trump in Georgia, a first for Democratic candidate since 1992
Nepal and India have long-standing special relationship: KP Sharma Oli
Nepal and India have long-standing special relationship: KP Sharma Oli
Ensure there’s no smog in Delhi after Diwali break: SC tells Centre
Ensure there’s no smog in Delhi after Diwali break: SC tells Centre
Supreme Court shields Arnab Goswami from arrest in assembly privilege case
Supreme Court shields Arnab Goswami from arrest in assembly privilege case
Delhi: Bursting or selling firecrackers could attract fine of up to Rs1 lakh
Delhi: Bursting or selling firecrackers could attract fine of up to Rs1 lakh
Joe Biden’s hold on race tightens as Donald Trump hopes for court victory
Joe Biden’s hold on race tightens as Donald Trump hopes for court victory
‘It’d be at the back of his mind’: Waugh on Kohli’s approach against Aus
‘It’d be at the back of his mind’: Waugh on Kohli’s approach against Aus
US Elections 2020: Biden ahead, Trump down but not out; what next?
US Elections 2020: Biden ahead, Trump down but not out; what next?
trending topics
US Presidential Election 2020Bihar Election 2020 LiveCovid-19 Live UpdatesDelhi’s air qualityUGC NET 2020COVID-19IPL 2020 Eliminator, SRH vs RCBCovid-19 vaccine

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In