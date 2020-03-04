e-paper
CBSE wants FIRs against fake paper leak news circulating online

delhi Updated: Mar 04, 2020 23:46 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday requested Delhi Police to file an FIR against those circulating fake news about board exam paper being leaked on social media and creating panic among students.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, CBSE secretary Anurag Tripathi said it has come to the board’s notice that many anti-social elements have uploaded fake messages like providing CBSE question papers and asking students to make payments on social media. “It has come to the notice of the Board that many anti-social elements are uploading fake messages like providing CBSE question papers and asking candidates to make payments,” he said.

“The board has written to Delhi Police’s special cell to take action against people involved in circulating fake news about CBSE exam paper leaks on social media platforms and for creating panic among students and general public. The Board has written to Delhi Police to lodge FIR under various provisions of IPC and IT Act and initiate action,” he added.

The CBSE said that it has also been trying to ascertain the genuineness of information being received by tracing and contacting individuals making such complaints and has taken follow-up action for security of ongoing exams,” Tripathi said.

CBSE said that it will continue to locate and identify more links and uploads on YouTube and other social media platforms falsely claiming to be in possession of the Board’s question papers and file complaints with Delhi Police to take suitable action against miscreants. “CBSE further seeks the cooperation of public not to believe or involve in the fake, unverified news and help in maintaining the sanctity of examinations at all cost,” he said.

A special cell officer, who did not want to be named, confirmed that they have received the letter from CBSE and the same has been sent to the crime branch for necessary action.

97% students appear for examinations

Over 97% students appeared in CBSE class 10 board exam of Science in riot-hit north-east Delhi on Tuesday. In a statement issued on Wednesday, the CBSE said, “The class 10 science exam was conducted successfully today by CBSE. It is encouraging to note that 97.8% students appeared at 95 centres in north-east parts of Delhi.”

