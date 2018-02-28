Celebratory firing on wedding day kills groom in Delhi

A bridegroom was killed in Delhi when a bullet fired by one of the invitees in a celebratory firing hit him, the police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in Seemapuri in North East Delhi late on Tuesday when 21-year-old bridegroom Deepak Kumar was leading the celebrations and a bullet hit him on the back, deputy commissioner of police Nupur Prasad said.

“He collapsed and was rushed to hospital where he was declared dead after midnight,” Nupur Prasad, deputy commissioner of Delhi police, told AFP.

According to the police, the person who allegedly fired is a distant relative of the bridegroom.

“It is an ongoing investigation and we are trying to ascertain the source of his weapon,” he said.