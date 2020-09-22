Cloudy sky and light rain likely over Delhi today, says IMD

Updated: Sep 22, 2020 08:51 IST

There is a forecast for a partly cloudy sky and very light rainfall in parts of the national capital on Tuesday along with the movement of a low-pressure area, which had formed over the Bay of Bengal two days ago.

“We are expecting the maximum temperature to fall marginally because of cloudy skies. There may be light rainfall in Delhi and adjoining areas of Haryana on Tuesday,” said Kuldeep Shrivastava, who heads the regional weather forecasting centre (RWFC) of India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The maximum and minimum temperatures in Delhi are likely to be 35 degrees Celsius (C) and 27 degrees C, respectively, on Tuesday, according to RWFC.

Delhi has an 18% and 62% deficiency in rainfall for this monsoon and September, respectively. The maximum temperature had shot up to 38 degrees Celsius on September 18, which was three degrees above normal.

Both maximum and minimum temperatures have risen up to three degrees higher than normal in the past week. Delhi’s weather has become sultry and uncomfortable because of the rise in temperatures.

The low-pressure area is lying over north coastal Odisha and adjoining north-west Bay of Bengal.

It is likely to move west-north-westwards during the next two-three days.

The western parts of the monsoon trough runs south of its normal position and eastern parts run along its normal position – from Ganganagar in western Rajasthan to the Bay of Bengal -- and an east-west shear zone runs across peninsular India.

The IMD is expecting rainfall in coastal and north interior Karnataka, Kerala, Mahe, Maharashtra, Odisha, West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar, Jharkhand on Tuesday and over Uttar Pradesh (UP) and adjoining eastern Rajasthan between Tuesday and Thursday due to these favourable conditions.

Extremely heavy rainfall is likely over coastal Karnataka, Odisha, Konkan, Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on Tuesday and over eastern UP on Wednesday.