Delhi could see its warmest September in 5 years: IMD

Updated: Sep 21, 2020 12:41 IST

Delhi could see its warmest September in five years, according to India Meteorological Department scientists.

The combination of high day and night temperatures with up to 80% humidity is increasing discomfort. “In 2015, the average temperature for the month was 36.1 degrees Celsius, this time it may be around 36 degrees Celsius. The western end of the monsoon trough has been around the Himalayan foothills for the past few days. There has been no western disturbance or low-pressure system that has moved up to Delhi so it has not rained. It’s not cloudy either. Its humid and hot. We are expecting very light rain tomorrow (Tuesday),” said Kuldeep Shrivastava, head, Regional Weather Forecasting Centre, Delhi.

Delhi has seen an 18% deficiency in rain during the monsoon season and a 62% deficiency in September. The maximum temperature had shot up to 38 degrees Celsius on September 18, 3 degrees above normal. Both maximum and minimum temperatures have been 2 to 3 degrees higher than normal at least for the past week making the weather sultry and uncomfortable.

A low-pressure area is lying over northwest Bay of Bengal. It is very likely to move west-north-westwards during next 2-3 days and become more marked during next 24 hours. Under the influence of this low-pressure area, widespread and heavy to very heavy rain is likely over Odisha on September 21; over Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, East Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh on September 21 and 22.