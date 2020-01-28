Cong intensifies social media campaigns

delhi

Updated: Jan 28, 2020 22:47 IST

The Delhi Congress has intensified its campaigns on social media to reach out to a larger section of voters.

The Congress on Tuesday said that along with door-to-door campaigns and road shows, the party has also strengthened its presence on social media. As part of the party’s social media strategy claims of work done by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi and the BJP in the central government will be debunked, leaders said.

“Our strategy is to take our campaigns to as many people as possible. Every day we will take claims and promises made by the AAP and the BJP and counter it with facts and RTI responses. These elections are being fought by our contenders on lies and made up narratives,” said a senior leader of the All India Congress Committee (AICC), who is a part of the party’s social media management team.

The Congress is also reaching out to voters with its campaign song ‘Congress wali Dilli’, to remind Delhiites of the development work carried out by the Congress government under former three-time chief minister Sheila Dikshit.

“The song is being played on the radio, in movie theatres and on the television. People will be able to connect with everything that we are saying through this song and they will be reminded how development actually stopped as soon as the Congress party stepped down and the AAP took charge,” said Delhi Congress’s campaign committee in-charge Kirti Azad.