Cop, 2 others accused of trying to disrobe minor boy in Dwarka South police station

Three men, including a Delhi Police constable, allegedly assaulted and tortured a 17-year-old boy inside the third floor barracks of the Dwarka South police station on November 7.

The boy’s family members have alleged that the three men, who consumed alcohol in the barracks, forced him to crouch for an hour and made him clean the floor with his shirt.

A first information report (FIR) under sections 342 (wrongful confinement) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Dwarka South police station based on the teenager’s complaint.

Deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse said that they had identified the three men and appropriate legal action would be taken against them. “Two of them are outsiders, while the third man is a Delhi Police constable posted in a police control room (PCR) in New Delhi district. We are waiting to record the statement of the boy under Section 164 of the CrPC before a magistrate. Further action will be taken accordingly,” Alphonse said.

DCP Alphonse said that since the victim was a juvenile, more relevant sections under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act would be added to the FIR.

The boy lives with his family in Dwarka Sector 7. According to his sister, around 1.30 pm on Diwali, he had gone to the nearby market with her son and younger brother on a scooter. The three were returning home when a person named Kushal, whom the boy was acquainted with, asked to be dropped at the Dwarka Sector 9 petrol pump, the sister said.

“Kushal insisted that my brother drop him on his scooter, saying he had some urgent work there. My brother dropped my son and brother outside our house and went to drop Kushal. When they reached the petrol pump, two men, who identified themselves as policemen, asked my brother to accompany them to the police station, saying they needed him for some work,” the woman said.

In his complaint, the boy alleged that the three men locked him in a room on the third floor of the police station and started consuming alcohol. “They asked me to remove my clothes. When I refused, they assaulted me with a stick,” the boy stated in his complaint.

His sister alleged that the three men made her brother crouch, placed a jug filled with water on his back, and asked him to remain in that position for an hour. “After a few minutes, the jug fell down. This irked the three men and they forced my brother to clean the water on the floor with his shirt. When they tried to take his pants off, my brother pushed them and fled after unlocking the door,” she said.

The boy reached home and told his family about the incident. His family took him to the police station, but they could not find the three men.

“The boy’s medical examination was conducted and a case was registered on the basis of his complaint,” Alphonse added.

First Published: Nov 14, 2018 09:57 IST