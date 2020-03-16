Corona shadow over Navratri celebrations, prayer gatherings

delhi

Updated: Mar 16, 2020 23:54 IST

: Religious places across Delhi are taking measures to contain the spread of coronavirus, including curtailing down events, altering practices and informing people about how they can keep safe. Many, however, admitted that it would be difficult for them to regulate the attendance of devotees, specially in view of the Delhi government’s order on Monday, barring assembly of more than 50 people.

Navratri festival

The management of the Jhandewalan Temple of Karol Bagh, which dates back to 1895 and gets around 30,000 worshippers during Navratri each day, said it has “watered down the Chaitra Navratri festivities” and “taken extensive safety measures to ensure good health for all.”

‘Chaitra Navratri’ is one of the most auspicious festivals for Hindus. It involves worshipping the nine forms of goddess Durga. The festival will be observed from March 25-April 2. However, most popular temples of the city have cancelled all major festivities and events such as bhandaras (community meals) and jagrans (prayer meetings) in lieu of the government order.

“Devotees can come for darshan (view of the idols) but we have removed all seating arrangements and plans for jagrans and mata ki chowkis (prayer congregations). Plus, we are not going to hold a bhandara and distribute packed lunches instead. We had to cancel the free mehndi sessions that we used to hold in honour of women during this time,” said a member of the Jhandewalan Board of Temple Trustees, who requested not to be named.

“We have procured 22 infra-red sensors or thermometer guns. These will be handled by over 2,000 volunteers stationed at the three entry gates of the temple to check the devotees. Every two hours, we will sanitise the steel barricades/railings installed to manage the crowd,” the trustee said.

The ISKCON (International Society for Krishna Consciousness) Temple in East of Kailash, for which Chaitra Navratri, also known as ‘Ram Navami,’ is the biggest annual festival after Janmashtami, has called off its ‘Shri Ram Shobha Yatra’, slated for March 25.

“The event involved 2,000 monks and devotees at least, so we have cancelled it. We have withdrawn plans for the popular ‘Ram Katha’ as well which used to be held in our temple auditorium. The weekly ‘Sunday bhandaras’ (community meals) have been revoked for the next few days till coronavirus epidemic is over,” said Vrajendranandan Das, communications director, ISKCON.

Jama Masjid

At the Jama Masjid, where usually more than 10,000 people congregate for the Friday prayers and at least 2,000 during daily prayers, the authorities said they are yet to get clarity on whether the government’s announcement is an “advisory” or an order.

Syed Shaban Bukhari, vice-Shahi Imam, Jama Masjid, said, “If all religious sites follow the government’s decision then we will also consider doing it. We will hold a meeting to assess the situation and think of alternatives, if at all it is a binding order.”

He added that until now for the Friday gatherings, it was decided to ensure that people enter from different gates so that the crowd is segregated. “Besides, we have been making announcements, asking people to keep a distance and wash hands thoroughly. We can’t keep sanitisers for such huge numbers unless the government, like in other countries, provides it.”

Hazat Nizamuddin Dargah

At Nizamuddin Dargah also, which used to draw huge crowds on regular days, the footfall has come down. “We will find a way to implement the order, as it is not possible to restrict or limit the number of people coming in. Till a few weeks ago, people would line up to offer prayers. The number of devotees coming to the dargah has now reduced considerably. We are planning a meeting to discuss the government orders,” said Altamash Nizami, a member of the Dargah management committee.

Gurdwaras restrict entry of foreigners

The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) on Monday restricted the entry of foreign nationals, who have not completed 15 days of stay in the country, in all city gurdwaras with immediate effect.

“We will regulate the number of people during the ‘langar’ (community meals) as well as at the main hall to comply with the order. As a precautionary measure, only those foreign nationals who have been in the country for more than 15 days will be allowed inside the gurdwara premises. We will put up a notice on the display board to this effect. Volunteers will check the details of foreigners visiting the gurdwaras,” said Manjinder Singh Sirsa, president DSGMC.

The committee released a statement regarding the preventive measures it will be taking, including disinfecting of railings and places of prayer at regular intervals and allowing serving of ‘langar’ in the main hall only.

Besides, the committee said visitors will have to get their own head scarves, which is mandatory to get entry inside the main hall, otherwise they will not be allowed entry.

Churches curtail practices

Priests at all Delhi churches have been directed to make people aware of personal precautions to be taken while entering the premises. The instructions are particularly for the Sunday mass where at least 500 people gather to offer prayers. Also, the aisle, benches and places of offerings will be disinfected regularly.

“We have also dispensed the ritual of sipping water from the cup during Holy Communion for a while. Besides, as a preventive measure, the vessels storing the holy water at the entrance have been kept dry, as many people touch the water as a common practice,” said John Dayal, spokesperson, All India Catholic Union.