Covid-19 lockdown: Delhi govt reaches out to industry owners in bid to stop migrant exodus

Updated: Mar 30, 2020 02:26 IST

A day after thousands of migrant workers marched to Anand Vihar in the national capital, defying the lockdown, to board a bus back to their native homes, the Delhi government reached out to the workers through their employers to build confidence assuring dignity, food and shelter for all. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday had once again appealed to all owners to support their employees during this time.

The representatives of Bawana and Narela industrial complexes, which together house about 20,000 units employing close 250,000 workers, including daily wagers, on Sunday met the district magistrate of the area to discuss measures to address the situation.

DM (North) Deepak Shinde, who presided over the meeting, said, that owners were told to build confidence in their employees and help them in every possible way. “We have also created a common platform through a Whatsapp group to address any issues and interaction. Also, we instructed them that there should be no issue of (wage) payments, food and shelter,” said Shinde.

From the fear of losing their livelihoods to an uncertain future to have run out of means or simply falling for rumours of the lockdown being extended indefinitely, the large migrant workforce took to the streets, defying the lockdown, to go back to their native villages after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown across the country on Tuesday to contain the spread of Covid-19.

A large number of them employed with industrial units, factories, godowns and hotels, despite being promised food and shelter by the government, have been leaving because of the uncertainty. Among those leaving, the worst-hit are the daily wagers, who do not have permanent employers to help them during this time.

“A number of people have left while some who started today came back after repeated assurances by the police and the government. There were some issues such as disbursal of salaries, as many of them do not have accounts and owners were not able to come to the factories. We have got curfew passes issued now and have already made advance payments. Also, we have opened three kitchens in nearby areas to provide cooked meals for up to 15,000 workers,” said Ashish Garg, general secretary, Narela Industrial Complex Welfare Association.

He added that the owners have been asked to motivate their employees to stay put and assure them that they will be taken care of.

A senior Delhi government official said that an advisory has been issued to concerned departments to make arrangements for the workers. “An advisory has been issued to this effect to urge people to stay back,” the official said.

Kejriwal on Sunday appealed to all owners to support their employees during this time. “The government is doing its bit. Now, it’s time for citizens to do their duty in fighting coronavirus. I urge people to not cut the salaries of their employees and instead help them with payments in advance. Also, do not let anyone go hungry in their neighbourhood,” Kejriwal said in his digital address to citizens.

The CM had on Saturday appealed to the large number of workers leaving the city to stay back, however, despite that many came out on Sunday in an attempt to leave.

There are 28 authorised industrial complexes in the city housing about two lakh units. As per the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI), at least 1--1.5 million workers are employed all over in the city across authorised, ‘regularised but not redeveloped’ and non-conforming industrial clusters.

“We have been meeting government officials and owners to address the issue. We have ensured that workers get their salaries in advance, dry ration, cooked meals for those on their own and other essentials. Besides, many workers, who live on rent, the landlords have been instructed by the DMs office not to charge rent till situation normalises else action will be taken against them,” said Brijesh Goyal, national convener, CTI.

In Okhla industrial area, which had a close to 500 plus godowns and manufacturing units, association members say that a majority of labourers working in the area live in adjourning slum clusters. “We have told our workers that they will not lose their job and we will not deduct their salaries. If the labourers leave, it will be a big problem for us as it will take time to get them back. Moreover, we are distributing food to people.”

It is the unplanned industrial areas, which are up for redevelopment, where the problem is much severe. There are several small scale industries, which employ 10-15 labourers in each unit, operating in these areas.

While many people have paid their employees despite work being temporarily suspended till April 14, factory owners say that cash flow is restricted as there is no business. “We have provided them with financial assistance for the time being. But we don’t know how long can we continue with it. Small scale business can’t afford it,” said Vijay Virmani, president of the Delhi manufacturers’ federation, an association of industrial areas which are up for redevelopment.

Monu Jain, president, Samaypur Badli Industrial Association, an unplanned industrial complex housing about 1,000 units, said that around 200 workers left the area over the past two days. “We have spread a word to all the owners to arrange for food and ration for workers. They are living in the factory premises itself. My own workers who started to leave came back on the assurance,” said Jain.

Thaneshwar Adigaur, member of the labour welfare board of the Delhi government, however, said, “A lot of people have left due to the lockdown. But it is not just Covid-19 and the lockdown due to which labour has left. It is time to harvest the crops. Many daily wagers usually leave for their home towns during April.”