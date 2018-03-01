Delhi: Arms supplier held with 24 illegal pistols, 20 cartridges

A 40-year-old firearms smuggler and supplier was arrested on Wednesday from south Delhi with 24 countrymade pistols and 20 cartridges meant for alleged criminals in Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, police said.

Vinod Kumar from Shikohabad in UP was part of an interstate gun-running racket, procuring illegal pistols from unauthorised firearms manufacturers in Burhanpur in Madhya Pradesh (MP), police said.

Nineteen 19 sophisticated and five semi-assembled pistols were seized from him.

Police said Vinod received cartridges from his contact in Shikohabad. He supplied these to manufacturers of firearms in Madhya Pradesh and in return received countrymade pistols from them.

Pramod Singh Kushwah, deputy commissioner of police (special cell), said Vinod was into the illegal trade for the last 15 years.

“Vinod supplied more than 500 pistols to criminals in Delhi and adjoining states. He bought a pistol for Rs10,000 and sold it between Rs 20,000 and Rs 25,000,” said Kushwah. Vinod was last arrested in 2008 by the UP Police.

Special cell sleuths have launched a drive against illegal arms suppliers in Delhi from different parts of the country, including Khargone, Burhanpur in MP and Munger in Bihar, considered to be the hub of illegal firearm-manufacturing units.

“We have busted several such syndicates in the past. Over 500 illegal weapons were seized from various arms suppliers in 2017,” Kushwah said.

On Wednesday, Kushwah said, his team received information that Vinod would arrive at Sidharth Enclave with a consignment of firearms to deliver to his contact. A trap was laid around 4 am and Vinod was caught with 24 illegal pistols and 20 cartridges.

During interrogation, Vinod said he was from a poor economic background. After schooling, he worked at a local goldsmith’s shop in Shikohabad. “Unable to make sufficient earnings, he joined the arms trade. His previous criminal involvement is being verified,” Kushwah said.