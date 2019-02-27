Delhi Assembly hails IAF for pre-dawn strikes on Jaish terror camps across LoC

Just before the budget speech Tuesday, Delhi Assembly legislators unanimously gave a standing ovation to the Indian Air Force (IAF) and congratulated it for carrying out air strikes on terror camps in Pakistan.

Delhi Assembly speaker Ram Niwas Goel began the day by congratulating the IAF for the air strikes. Deputy chief minister and finance minister Manish Sisodia dedicated the budget to the soldiers martyred in the Pulwama attack. “We are proud of our armed forces and I would like to dedicate our budget to the jawans who sacrificed their lives in the Pulwama terror attack,” he said in his budget speech.

“I am presenting the budget at a time when the country is proud of the IAF strike after the Pulwama attack. This budget is to fulfil the dream of the martyrs, for their families and their children who can gain better education,” Sisodia said.

Chants of ‘Inquilab Zindabad, ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’, and ‘Vande Matram’ echoed in the house.

While the opposition and the government initially stood together to wish the security forces, the four BJP legislators— Vijender Gupta, OP Sharma, Jagdish Pradhan and Manjinder Singh Sirsa— were marshaled out by the speaker for chanting pro-Modi (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) slogans.

The speaker said the BJP MLAs chanted “Modi Zindabad” instead of hailing the IAF. The BJP, however, accused Goel of not giving time to laud the strikes. “We hailed the IAF but what was wrong in appreciating the effort of the union government led by our honourable prime minister in supporting our forces?” Gupta said.

First Published: Feb 27, 2019 00:29 IST