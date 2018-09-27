Delhi building collapse: Political leaders including Kejriwal visit site, hospital

Politicians across party lines reached the collapse site in Sawan Park on Wednesday.

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal visited the accident site at about 4 pm after visiting the injured at Deep Chand Bandhu hospital.

“I have ordered magisterial probe in the matter. The Delhi government will give compensation of R 5 lakh to the kin of the deceased apart from ex-gratia relief to the deceased and injured as per the government policy,” he said.

Criticising the BJP-led North Delhi Municipal Corporation, he said. “The maintenance of the building is the corporation’s responsibility. They should ensure safety of buildings and strictly enforce the law,” he said.

Four children and two women died and six others were seriously injured when a five-storey building collapsed here early on Wednesday, police said.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, including union minister Harsh Vardhan, Vijendra Gupta and Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, also visited the families.

Tiwari said, “I have instructed MCD officers to survey the area and issue notices to dilapidated buildings and ask for reconstruction so that such incidents do not happen again. Such incidents can be avoided if norms are followed during regularisation of unauthorised colonies. Norms should be simplified for reconstruction of such dilapidated buildings.”

Tiwari instructed the officers for enquiry on this matter and submit the report in two days.

First Published: Sep 27, 2018 01:54 IST