Delhi chief secy row demoralised bureaucracy: L-G Anil Baijal to Arvind Kejriwal

The alleged assault on the chief secretary by MLAs has sent shock waves among all sections of government employees across the country and had a demoralising effect on the entire bureaucracy, Delhi’s lieutenant governor Anil Baijal told chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday.

Baijal, in a letter to Kejriwal, said during his meetings with various service associations he felt the government employees in Delhi were feeling physically insecure.

“The unfortunate incident of alleged misbehaviour and physical assault on the chief secretary (Anshu Prakash), who is the head of the bureaucracy, at the residence of the chief minister by the elected MLAs was unprecedented and has had a demoralising effect on the entire bureaucracy.

“This incident has sent shock waves through all sections of government employees in not only Delhi but also in the entire country,” Baijal said in the letter.

According to a statement issued by Raj Niwas, the L-G has met various service associations.

“From these meetings, the impression he received was that today, government employees in Delhi feel physically insecure, sadly in the very presence of those, who have been elected to uphold democracy and rule of law.

He observed that there was a need to introspect how this deplorable state of affairs has developed,” the statement said.

The communication from the L-G came following the request by deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia asking Baijal to order bureaucrats to resume work asserting that if services matter were under the Delhi government’s ambit, “rule of law” would have been followed.

Noting that in his long career in government, Baijal said he does not recall there being so much of rift between the elected government and bureaucracy, despite Delhi having seen governments of different hues.

Baijal urged Kejriwal to reach out directly to the employees as greater responsibility lies on him as the alleged assault on Prakash was reported to have happened at his residence in his presence.

Prakash was allegedly assaulted by AAP MLAs during a meeting at CM residence on February 19.