Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia perform ‘Diwali Pujan’ at Akshardham Temple

Updated: Nov 14, 2020, 19:51 IST

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday evening performed Diwali Pujan at the Akshardham Temple along with deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and other members of his cabinet. The pujan began at 7.39 pm and the even was live streamed.

CM Kejriwal had earlier announced that he will be taking part in the Diwali Pujan along with his cabinet colleagues. The chief minister had also requested people to not burst firecrackers on the festival.

#WATCH: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal along with his wife Sunita Kejriwal performs puja at Akshardham temple.#Diwali pic.twitter.com/U2Q7dpC0HN — ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2020

Kejriwal on Wednesday had shared a video message on Twitter, inviting people to virtually join him for the pujan. “As two crore Delhiites will together perform Lakshmi Pujan, marvellous vibes will be created across Delhi and all the visible and invisible forces will bless them,” he had said.

The chief minister had earlier greeted people on Diwali, invoking blessings of goddess Lakshmi in their lives. “Happy Diwali to everyone. May Ma Lakshmi’s blessings be with you all the time,” Kejriwal wrote on Twitter in Hindi.

In the wake of deteriorating air quality in the city, Delhi government has imposed a complete ban on sale, purchase and bursting of firecrackers till November 30.