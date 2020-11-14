e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 14, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia perform ‘Diwali Pujan’ at Akshardham Temple

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia perform ‘Diwali Pujan’ at Akshardham Temple

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday evening performed Diwali Pujan at the Akshardham Temple along with deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and other members of his cabinet.

delhi Updated: Nov 14, 2020, 19:51 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Niyati Singh
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Niyati Singh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal along with his wife Sunita Kejriwal performs Diwali Pujan.
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal along with his wife Sunita Kejriwal performs Diwali Pujan.(Screengrab)
         

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday evening performed Diwali Pujan at the Akshardham Temple along with deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and other members of his cabinet. The pujan began at 7.39 pm and the even was live streamed.

CM Kejriwal had earlier announced that he will be taking part in the Diwali Pujan along with his cabinet colleagues. The chief minister had also requested people to not burst firecrackers on the festival.

 

Kejriwal on Wednesday had shared a video message on Twitter, inviting people to virtually join him for the pujan. “As two crore Delhiites will together perform Lakshmi Pujan, marvellous vibes will be created across Delhi and all the visible and invisible forces will bless them,” he had said.

 
 

The chief minister had earlier greeted people on Diwali, invoking blessings of goddess Lakshmi in their lives. “Happy Diwali to everyone. May Ma Lakshmi’s blessings be with you all the time,” Kejriwal wrote on Twitter in Hindi.

In the wake of deteriorating air quality in the city, Delhi government has imposed a complete ban on sale, purchase and bursting of firecrackers till November 30.

tags
top news
PM Modi rides on ‘aatmanirbhar’ fire power to send message to Pak, China
PM Modi rides on ‘aatmanirbhar’ fire power to send message to Pak, China
India summons Pakistani chargé d’affaires to protest LOC ceasefire breach
India summons Pakistani chargé d’affaires to protest LOC ceasefire breach
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia perform ‘Diwali Pujan’ at Akshardham Temple
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia perform ‘Diwali Pujan’ at Akshardham Temple
White House planning for second Trump term despite defeat: Official
White House planning for second Trump term despite defeat: Official
Higher temperature may keep Mumbai’s post-Diwali air pollution lower: SAFAR
Higher temperature may keep Mumbai’s post-Diwali air pollution lower: SAFAR
Fire breaks out in Kolkata’s New Town, several houses damaged
Fire breaks out in Kolkata’s New Town, several houses damaged
Delhi’s air quality turns severe on Diwali: IMD
Delhi’s air quality turns severe on Diwali: IMD
‘How much does Obama know?’: Sanjay Raut denounces remark on Rahul Gandhi
‘How much does Obama know?’: Sanjay Raut denounces remark on Rahul Gandhi
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesAkshay KumarAmit ShahCovid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityUPSC CMS Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In