e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 21, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / Delhi CM Kejriwal asks for ban on flights from UK ahead of Centre’s meeting on new coronavirus strain

Delhi CM Kejriwal asks for ban on flights from UK ahead of Centre’s meeting on new coronavirus strain

The new strain of the coronavirus—which accounts for one-third of the current cases in London—is believed to be 70% more infectious that the other strains in circulation

delhi Updated: Dec 21, 2020, 13:35 IST
Anonna Dutt
Anonna Dutt
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.(HT Photo)
         

With the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) finally under control in Delhi after the surge in cases in November, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal urged the central government to ban flights from the United Kingdom where a new, infectious strain of the virus has been detected.

“New mutation of corona virus has emerged in UK, which is a super-spreader. I urge central govt to ban all flights from UK immediately,” tweeted Kejriwal.

The new strain of the virus—which accounts for one-third of the current cases in London—is believed to be 70% more infectious that the other strains in circulation. The United Kingdom announced a surprise lockdown in London and other parts of the country amid the surge in cases due to the new strain of the virus.

Also Read: Govt is alert, no need to panic: Union health minister Harsh Vardhan on new strain of coronavirus in UK

The new strain of the virus was first detected in September and has been shown to increase the spread of the disease in labs. So far, there is no evidence to suggest that it leads to more deaths.

“The government is alert, there is no need to panic,” said union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan. The union health ministry has called an urgent meeting of the joint monitoring group on Monday to discuss the particular strain.

The new strain has a mutation in a very important part of the virus—the receptor binding domain on the spike protein. This is the part of the virus that first comes in contact with human cells and helps the virus enter the body.

The strain is also being monitored closely by scientists as the vaccines that have been approved or are under development target the spike protein of the virus. However, experts believe that the vaccines will be effective against the virus for now.

“If we let it add more mutations, then you start worrying. This virus is potentially on a pathway for vaccine escape, it has taken the first couple of steps towards that,” Prof Ravi Gupta from the University of Cambridge told BBC.

tags
top news
Shots fired at Pak drone near Punjab border. 11 Pak-made grenades seized
Shots fired at Pak drone near Punjab border. 11 Pak-made grenades seized
Govt is alert, no need to panic: Harsh Vardhan on new strain of Covid in UK
Govt is alert, no need to panic: Harsh Vardhan on new strain of Covid in UK
Xi replaces PLA commander who started Ladakh standoff; fingers crossed in Delhi
Xi replaces PLA commander who started Ladakh standoff; fingers crossed in Delhi
Ban flights from UK: Kejriwal to Centre ahead of meet on new Covid strain
Ban flights from UK: Kejriwal to Centre ahead of meet on new Covid strain
PM Modi proposes creation of library to gather Buddhist literature from around the world
PM Modi proposes creation of library to gather Buddhist literature from around the world
Actor Arjun Rampal appears before NCB in Mumbai in connection with drug case
Actor Arjun Rampal appears before NCB in Mumbai in connection with drug case
Wishes pour for Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy on his 48th birthday
Wishes pour for Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy on his 48th birthday
‘Can’t force people to take vaccine if they don’t want to’: Health Minister
‘Can’t force people to take vaccine if they don’t want to’: Health Minister
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesWinter Solstice 2020PM ModiIndia vs AustraliaFacebook

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In