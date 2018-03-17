Delhi factory worker dies after high pressure air jet ‘prank’ by colleague

A 40-year-old factory worker died after his colleague directed an air jet from a high pressure pipe into his anus in outer Delhi’s Nangloi, police said on Friday.

Deputy commissioner of police (outer) MN Tiwari said the “accident” occurred on Wednesday morning and the victim, who was identified only by his first name Ravinder, died due to damages to his intestines on Thursday.

A case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder has been registered at Nangloi police station and the accused, identified as Pandit, has been arrested, said the DCP. “Pandit has claimed the incident was a prank gone wrong. Our probe so far hasn’t pointed to any foul motive,” the DCP added.

Ravinder lived in Nangloi’s Swarn Park area with his family and worked at a plywood factory there. “When Ravinder arrived at work on Wednesday morning, Pandit noticed that his trousers were torn in the rear,” said the DCP.

Pandit, with the intention of playing a prank, allegedly picked up a high pressure pipe and directed the air jet towards the hole in Ravinder’s trousers. “It wasn’t as if Ravinder was pinned down on the ground and the air forced into his body. However, the prank left him with intense abdomen pain,” said the DCP.

Ravinder was hospitalised, but allegedly did not mention the incident to the doctors treating him. “It was only when he was informed that he would have to undergo a surgery that he panicked and revealed the incident,” said the officer.

However, Ravinder succumbed to the injuries on Thursday. Police said that though doctors are yet to clarify on the precise cause of death, it is believed that the prank had caused severe injuries to his intestines. Pandit and other factory workers were questioned by the police, after which an FIR was registered and the accused arrested.