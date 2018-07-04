Delhi family’s daughter had interest in astrology, FB post spoke of trusting god

Priyanka Bhatia, the 33-year-old working professional, who was one among those found hanging inside the Burari house on Sunday morning, had a keen interest in astrology, religious leaders and motivational thoughts. Her Facebook profile has photographs of Priyanka with her grandmother and four cousins, who, too, were found hanging in mysterious circumstances at the north Delhi house .

Priyanka, who was engaged to a Noida-based software engineer on June 17 and was to get married in December, had ‘liked’ multiple pages that had spiritual contents. Two such pages belonged to religious leaders with lakhs of Facebook followers and one of astrology. At least half-a-dozen other pages she ‘liked’ were about ‘suvichar’ (motivational thoughts).

An investigator said that the ‘likes’ by Priyanka had been noted and probe was on to find to what extent she interacted with the religious leaders or their followers. “We are going through all available social media accounts of the family members and probing all possible links. It is possible that Priyanka was just one among lakhs of followers of these leaders,” said the investigator.

A large number of photos shared by Priyanka featured her 77-year-old grandmother Narayan Devi and her four cousins. The photos showed them as a close-knit family. The last photo shared by Priyanka on her socal media profile was on April 8, two months before her engagement.

A post by Priyanka in August 2015 spoke about “trusting god”. “God does not create a lock without its key and god doesn’t give you problems without solutions. Trust him,” the post reads.

“Priyanka’s family was worried about finding a groom for her. Maybe the post was in reference to that. But like most other people, a lot of our family members frequently share spiritual and motivational quotes on Facebook,” said a relative, adding there was no other known worry in Priyanka’s life.

