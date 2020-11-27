e-paper
Delhi: First vaccine storage at government-run Rajiv Gandhi Superspeciality Hospital

Delhi: First vaccine storage at government-run Rajiv Gandhi Superspeciality Hospital

This will be in addition to the existing storage of the government at Civil Lines that can hold up to 5 million doses between 2 and 8 degrees Celsius

delhi Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 10:48 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The hospital has already earmarked a 5,000 square metre facility, which has to be retrofitted with freezers and power backup, for the storage of the Covid-19 vaccines.
The hospital has already earmarked a 5,000 square metre facility, which has to be retrofitted with freezers and power backup, for the storage of the Covid-19 vaccines.
         

The 500-bed Delhi government-run Rajiv Gandhi Superspeciality Hospital will house Delhi’s coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine storage. The hospital was among the first two to become a dedicated Covid-19 hospital in the city.

This will be in addition to the existing storage of the government at Civil Lines that can hold up to 5 million doses between 2 and 8 degrees Celsius.

The hospital has already earmarked a 5,000 square metre facility, which has to be retrofitted with freezers and power backup.

“We have already identified the site. Now, the government needs to make modifications for vaccine storage. Once that is done, we will be able to estimate how many vaccine doses it can hold,” said Dr BL Sherwal, medical director of the hospital.

HT had first reported about Rajiv Gandhi Superspeciality Hospital being identified as the vaccine storage centre last month.

The government has also began work on identifying healthcare workers who will be the first to receive the vaccine.

