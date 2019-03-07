Delhi government inaugurates four automated driving test centres

Taking a step towards road safety, the Delhi government on Wednesday inaugurated four fully automated driving test centres (ADTCs) at four places in the city.

The move is expected to make driving licence tests transparent, efficient, stricter and comprehensive.

Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot inaugurated one facility at the regional transport office Mayur Vihar -I and simultaneously, three more ADTCs were opened at Vishwas Nagar, Sarai Kale Khan and Shakur Basti.

According to a government statement, the use of high-resolution cameras, real-time video, instant results and online registration will make the process convenient and efficient.

The ADTCs have been developed by the transport department in collaboration with Maruti Suzuki India Limited under its CSR initiative.

“These facilities use access control along with biometric, RFID recognition system. Access control will permit entry of applicants only at the pre-assigned time slots, thus making it efficient and convenient. ADTCs are equipped with scientifically designed test tracks,” Gahlot said in a statement.

He said that the use of advanced technology, including multiple high-definition cameras, would help evaluate applicants on 20 essential driving skills, in-line with Central Motor Vehicles Rules.

The transport department data shows that around 1.5 lakh people are killed in road accidents in India every year.

It said the transport department plans to set up similar ADTCs at eight other locations -- Lado Sarai, Raja Garden, Hari Nagar, Burari, Loni, Rohini, Jharoda Kalan and Dwarka.

To achieve zero fatality on roads, the Delhi government has decided to develop a four km stretch of ‘zero fatality corridor.

First Published: Mar 07, 2019 01:15 IST