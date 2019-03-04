Delhi government school guest teachers continue protest, demand permanent jobs

At least 2,000 guest teachers, whose contracts ended on February 28, continued their sit-in protest outside the residence of Delhi education minister Manish Sisodia for the third day on Sunday. The teachers have been demanding regularisation of their services.

As many as 25,000 teachers are staring at uncertainty as they are yet to hear from the government on whether their services have been terminated or their contracts will be renewed.

Shoaib Rana, member of All India Guest Teachers’ Association, said they will continue protest as long as their demand is met. “The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government had promised to regularise all guest teachers in its manifesto. It’s been over four years and nothing has been done so far. We have been demanding to meet the education minister for the last three days but he did not meet us,” he said.

An official at Sisodia’s office said the minister had asked the agitating teachers to send a delegation but they denied. Sisodia on Saturday took to the Twitter saying, “I support the demands of Guest Teachers. Delhi assembly has passed a bill to make all Guest Teachers permanent. Request honorable lieutenant governor to approve the bill. Delhi government needs these teachers to run schools. Please do not play with future of youth and students studying in government schools.” The teachers also took out a march up to India Gate on Sunday.

Late on Sunday night Manish Sisodia met the agitating teachers. “ Met the representatives of Guest Teachers who are struggling to save their jobs from policies being implemented by @LtGovDelhi. Delhi Govt shall pass the policy as per their demand and do all the needfull to help them in the intrest of education,” he tweeted.

First Published: Mar 04, 2019 00:58 IST