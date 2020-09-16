e-paper
Delhi govt adds two new names to the list of Covid-19 designated hospitals

Delhi govt adds two new names to the list of Covid-19 designated hospitals

With this, Deen Dayal Upadhya Hospital and Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital are now the new addition to the list of designated Covid-19 hospitals in Delhi.

delhi Updated: Sep 16, 2020 23:12 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Niyati Singh
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Niyati Singh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Delhi on Wednesday recorded the highest single-day spike. With the city reporting 4,473 new Covid-19 cases today, Delhi’s tally jumped to more than 2.30 lakh.
Delhi on Wednesday recorded the highest single-day spike. With the city reporting 4,473 new Covid-19 cases today, Delhi's tally jumped to more than 2.30 lakh.
         

As the coronavirus cases in national capital continue to rise, the Delhi government on Wednesday declared two hospitals as partial Covid-19 designated hospitals in the city for admitting confirmed/suspected cases of coronavirus.

With this, Deen Dayal Upadhya Hospital and Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital are now the new addition to the list of designated Covid-19 hospitals in Delhi, according to a report in ANI.

There are total 37 Covid designated hospitals in Delhi.

Delhi on Wednesday recorded the highest single-day spike. With the city reporting 4,473 new Covid-19 cases today, Delhi’s tally jumped to more than 2.30 lakh.

The previous highest single-day spike, which was recorded on Saturday last week, was of 4,321 cases, according to PTI data.

The city’s active coronavirus cases tally on Wednesday rose to 30,914 from yesterday’s count of 29,787 cases, according to the health bulletin.

