Home / Delhi News / Delhi govt forms panel to help revive economy

Delhi govt forms panel to help revive economy

The committee will be headed by Jasmine Shah, vice-chairperson of the Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC), an advisory body to the Delhi government.

delhi Updated: Jul 03, 2020 02:39 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
AAP has formed a 12-member expert committee to explore economic reform measures to help businesses in the city recover
AAP has formed a 12-member expert committee to explore economic reform measures to help businesses in the city recover (Bloomberg)
         

The Delhi government has formed a 12-member expert committee to explore economic reform measures to help businesses in the city recover from the impact of Covid-19, the government said in a statement on Thursday.

As per an order, signed by Ravi Dhawan, special CEO of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), the committee will analyse the measures to be taken by various agencies, departments and businesses, and explore moves that improve the ease of doing business and shorten the process of economic recovery from the impact of the pandemic.

The committee will be headed by Jasmine Shah, vice-chairperson of the Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC), an advisory body to the Delhi government.

The committee will also be comprised of commissioners of the labour department and industries department, South Delhi Municipal Corporation, special secretary of the environment department, and representatives of various industries including trade, manufacturing, automobile, finance and hospitality among others, said the statement.

Shah said, “The pandemic has caused a devastating economic impact — nationally and in Delhi… Through this committee, we look forward to collaborating with key industry representatives and identifying additional measures that government agencies can take to shorten the process of economic recovery.”

