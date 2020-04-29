e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 29, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / Delhi govt freezes DA, DR for its employees, pensioners

Delhi govt freezes DA, DR for its employees, pensioners

The dearness allowance for employees and dearness relief for pensioners were due from January 2020.

delhi Updated: Apr 29, 2020 23:35 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Umesh Batra, general secretary of Delhi government employees welfare association, said that the move will affect around 2.2 lakh state employees and pensioners.
Umesh Batra, general secretary of Delhi government employees welfare association, said that the move will affect around 2.2 lakh state employees and pensioners.(Mint Archive)
         

The Delhi government has put on hold hike in inflation-linked allowance for around 2.2 lakh employees and pensioners till July 2021, following a similar step by the Centre.

The dearness allowance for employees and dearness relief for pensioners were due from January 2020.

The Delhi finance department has issued an order endorsing the central government’s order to put on hold hike in DA and DR till July 2021.

“The Centre’s order on the issue of DA and DR has been endorsed by the Delhi government and it will also be applicable on Delhi government employees and pensioners,” a government official said.

Money saved by the move can be used to combat COVID-19 in the national capital, the official said.

Umesh Batra, general secretary of Delhi government employees welfare association, said that the move will affect around 2.2 lakh state employees and pensioners.

Last month, the Union government had announced a 4 per cent increase in dearness allowance (DA) for its 50 lakh employees and 61 lakh pensioners beginning January 1, 2020. But it recently froze the inflation-linked allowance in view of the coronavirus pandemic. Several states have followed suit.

Delhi government employees and pensioners will continue to receive DA and DR, respectively, at the current rate -- 17 per cent -- till June 30, 2021.

tags
top news
Access to internet not a fundamental right: J-K admin tells Supreme Court
Access to internet not a fundamental right: J-K admin tells Supreme Court
New Covid-19 guidelines to give considerable relaxations, says Centre
New Covid-19 guidelines to give considerable relaxations, says Centre
Maharashtra guv stalls Uddhav’s nomination to state council, CM dials PM Modi
Maharashtra guv stalls Uddhav’s nomination to state council, CM dials PM Modi
Rahul Gandhi hosts video show on Covid-19, Raghuram Rajan is his first guest
Rahul Gandhi hosts video show on Covid-19, Raghuram Rajan is his first guest
Aarogya Setu to be installed on smartphones by default soon
Aarogya Setu to be installed on smartphones by default soon
Flights to begin in limited capacity at airports post-lockdown: AAI
Flights to begin in limited capacity at airports post-lockdown: AAI
Hussey names ‘Best of Enemies’ XI, three Indians make the cut
Hussey names ‘Best of Enemies’ XI, three Indians make the cut
Covid-19: Does air pollution raise risk of Sars-CoV-2 spread? Explained
Covid-19: Does air pollution raise risk of Sars-CoV-2 spread? Explained
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIrrfan Khan DeathCovid-19 state tallyCOVID-19 LockdownCovid-19 CasesCoronavirus UpdateUttar Pradesh Covid-19 updateIrrfan Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news