e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 23, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / Delhi: How you can get HSRPs and fuel stickers for your vehicle

Delhi: How you can get HSRPs and fuel stickers for your vehicle

The transport department has said it is going to start prosecuting drivers/owners of vehicles that do not have HSRPs and colour-coded fuel stickers from October

delhi Updated: Sep 23, 2020 10:17 IST
Sweta Goswami
Sweta Goswami
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The fine for not affixing an HSRP on a vehicle can range from Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000.
The fine for not affixing an HSRP on a vehicle can range from Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000.(Representational Photo/REUTERS)
         

The Delhi government’s transport department is asking owners of old vehicles registered in the national Capital to get high-security registration number plates (HSRP) and colour-coded fuel stickers issued for their vehicles.

The department has said it is going to start prosecuting drivers/owners of vehicles that do not have HSRPs and colour-coded fuel stickers from October. The fine for not affixing an HSRP on a vehicle can range from Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000.

Here is how you can get HSRPs and colour-coded fuel stickers for your vehicle

* You will have to contact any of the 236 vehicle dealers authorised by the Delhi government. The list is available on the state transport department’s website.

* To book an appointment with the chosen dealer, you have to visit this site.

* Once at the website, select the model of your vehicle, then choose Delhi and then the nearest dealer around you.

* Fill in information about the vehicle and its owner.

* You will get an OTP on your mobile phone number, enter it in the required box.

* Select a date and time to visit the dealer.

* Make the payment online. You will receive an acknowledgement via e-mail and SMS.

Also Read: Transport dept urges owners of older vehicles to fix HSRPs, fuel stickers

HSRPs are chromium-based hologram plates made via hot-stamping and laser-branding of a permanent identification number, which cannot be copied.

The colour-coded stickers are meant to identify vehicles based on their fuel type, with light blue indicating petrol and CNG, and orange indicating diesel-run vehicles. The stickers also include details such as the registration number, the registering authority, a laser-branded PIN, and the engine and chassis numbers of the vehicle, officials said.

tags
top news
Mumbai: Season’s heaviest rain, second-highest 24-hour Sept spell in 26 years
Mumbai: Season’s heaviest rain, second-highest 24-hour Sept spell in 26 years
Covid-19 meet with PM: Maharashtra may raise issue of lack of Centre’s support
Covid-19 meet with PM: Maharashtra may raise issue of lack of Centre’s support
Parliament monsoon session: What to expect today
Parliament monsoon session: What to expect today
PM Modi to meet chief ministers of 7 states. Here’s what to expect
PM Modi to meet chief ministers of 7 states. Here’s what to expect
Local trains cancelled in Mumbai due to heavy rainfall and waterlogging
Local trains cancelled in Mumbai due to heavy rainfall and waterlogging
In pictures: Streets waterlogged, trains affected as heavy rains lash Mumbai
In pictures: Streets waterlogged, trains affected as heavy rains lash Mumbai
‘At least 50 per cent efficacy’, DCGI guidelines for Covid-19 vaccines
‘At least 50 per cent efficacy’, DCGI guidelines for Covid-19 vaccines
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon Session LiveCovid-19 India TallyIndia ChinaIPL 2020 Live Score, CSK vs RRMaharashtra Covid-19Covid-19IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In