Delhi may emulate Singapore’s model of levying congestion tax: L-G Baijal

Delhi lieutenant-governor Anil Baijal on Monday said that the government was working on a proposal to levy a “congestion” tax on vehicles entering select road stretches in the National Capital that see heavy traffic.

“We are considering levying a congestion charge to address the traffic nightmare in the Capital. It can be charged from vehicles entering during a specified period on congested stretches. Presently, we are consulting experts on how to go about it. Before we implement it, the policy will be put up in public domain and their suggestion will be sought,” Baijal said.

Hindustan Times had on March 11 reported on the government’s plan to levy a congestion fee. L-G Baijal, along with stakeholders, including the three municipal commissioners, Delhi Traffic Police have zeroed on 21 road stretches where such a fee can be charged initially in a bid to ease traffic and check pollution.

The 21 stretches include the corridor between Aurobindo Chowk and Andheria More, Nehru Place flyover to Modi Mills flyover, areas around Hauz Khas Metro station on the Outer Ring Road, the ITO intersection, and parts of Mehrauli-Gurgaon Road, Mathura Road, and Pusa Road, among others.

He added that internationally many cities use congestion tax. “Even Singapore has a system of charging congestion fee if a vehicle enters a highly congested zone during peak morning and evening hours. They have an electronic system in place to deduct the fee,” he said.

Asked how the congestion tax plan will be implemented, the L-G said that the government may consider making an electronic road pricing system similar to the “fast tag” system currently operational on national highways that automatically deducts toll when a vehicle crosses the toll plaza.

“Vehicles will have a sticker and the moment they enter a notified congested stretch, toll will be deducted. We are working on what the best model would be,” he said.

Baijal also said that Delhi’s first comprehensive parking policy has been finalised and would be notified soon.

He said that the way traffic is growing in Delhi there is a need to make certain road stretches one-way. He said measures including levying congestion charge, making some road stretches one-way and bringing a comprehensive parking policy are part of the Capital’s decongestion plan.

The high court has asked the city government to come up with a blueprint on how it plans to decongest city roads.

Last year a parliamentary committee had also recommended levying a toll on congested stretches in the Capital.