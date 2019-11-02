Delhi Metro Blue Line services hit ahead of Merkel’s Dwarka Sec 21 station visit

delhi

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 09:43 IST

The services on Delhi Metro’s Blue line, between Noida Electronic City and Vaishali to Dwarka Sector-21, were hit on Saturday morning and trains were running late, the DMRC tweeted.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) did not give any reason for the disruption.

The visiting Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel is scheduled to stop by at the Dwarka Sector 21 Metro Station around 11:20am on Saturday before taking a flight back to Germany. She will be accompanied by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Merkel is visiting the station for its link with Germany. The solar panels on the terrace of the metro station that power it have been funded by the German government. The DMRC and the German government-owned not-for-profit enterprise GIZ (Deutsche Gesellschaft fur Internationale Zusammenarbeit) have set up a solar plant under the Renewable Energy Service (RESCO) model at Dwaraka’s Sector 21 station.

The station is India’s first-ever metro station to install a solar power plant. It was inaugurated by the then Union Urban Development Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu in August 2014.

She arrived in India on Thursday night for the 5th Intergovernmental Consultations (IGC), which she co-chaired with Modi on Friday. The two sides inked over 20 agreements after holding talks.

First Published: Nov 02, 2019 09:40 IST