Delhi Metro’s social distancing plan with ‘do not sit here’ stickers

delhi

Updated: May 23, 2020 17:52 IST

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), which is yet to announce the dates for resumption of services, on Saturday provided a glimpse into its plans for the days ahead and what travel would be like in its coaches.

The nationwide lockdown necessitated by the coronavirus outbreak is in place till May 31. This is the fourth phase of the lockdown, which was first implemented on March 25.

The Metro services will remain shut till the end of this month.

Through two pictures, the DMRC showed the marked difference in travel as and when the services resume.

In one picture the people can be seen sitting next to each other, while in another “do not sit here” stickers show the social distancing plan in place.

The stickers have been placed on every second seat, making sure there is enough space between two passengers.

Our plans 2020 pic.twitter.com/36X5qoJYq4 — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) May 23, 2020

Earlier this week, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal allowed auto-rickshaws, e-rickshaws and cycle rickshaws with one passenger in every vehicle to resume operations.

“The coronavirus is here to stay. We need to live our lives with corona now. And the lockdown cannot be permanent. So far we have used the lockdown period to prepare ourselves — hospital beds, ventilators, PPE (personal protective equipment), testing kits, etc…Now is the time to revive the economy,” Kejriwal said in a digital press briefing.

Kejriwal said taxis and cab operators, such as Ola and Uber, are allowed to function with each vehicle carrying a maximum of two passengers and a driver. The same rule will be applicable for private cars. Pillion-riding will not be allowed in case of two-wheelers, and carpooling/shared services will be prohibited.

Buses will be allowed with a maximum of 20 passengers in each vehicle, and all people boarding them will be screened. “Drivers will be instructed to sanitize the seats after each passenger deboards,” Kejriwal had said.