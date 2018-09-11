Today in New Delhi, India
Sep 11, 2018-Tuesday
Delhi Metro services briefly affected on Magenta Line

Metro services between Kalkaji Mandir and Botanical Garden stations were affected.

delhi Updated: Sep 11, 2018 13:28 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Services were affected on part of the Magenta line from 7.25 am to 8.30 am on Tuesday.(PTI File Photo)

Services were affected on Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line for one hour Tuesday morning due to a signalling issue, according to the DMRC.

“Due to a signalling issue at the Jasola Vihar station, train services were affected on Line-8 section (Magenta Line) from Kalkaji Mandir to Botanical Garden from 7.25 am to 8.30 am Tuesday,” a DMRC official said.

Services were not affected on the rest of the Magenta Line section from Janakpuri West to Kalkaji Mandir, he added.

