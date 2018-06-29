Peacock on Delhi Metro tracks disrupts services as commuters deboard to take pictures

Services on the Yellow Line of Delhi Metro were disrupted on Friday morning as a peacock appeared on the tracks at Model Town station. Services, however, resumed about 30 minutes later after the bird was taken away.

“A peacock appeared on the tracks at Model Town metro station at 9.45 am on Friday. The bird was safely handed over at 10.18 am to Wildlife SOS officials,” DMRC executive director for corporate communications Anuj Dayal said in a statement.

“The train was halted at the station for more than 20 minutes. We waited for a while but then everyone grew restless and started de-boarding the coaches to see what happened. A huge crowd gathered on the platform to see the peacock. Some were so excited that they started taking pictures,” a commuter told IANS.

“Services on the stretch normalised at 10.18 a.m,” the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation official said.