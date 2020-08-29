e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 29, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / Delhi Metro to resume services from Sept 7 in calibrated manner: DMRC

Delhi Metro to resume services from Sept 7 in calibrated manner: DMRC

Further details on the metro’s functioning and its usage by the general public will be shared once a detailed SOP is issued by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in the next few days, the officials said.

delhi Updated: Aug 29, 2020 20:48 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar
New Delhi, Delhi
Delhi Metro trains are seen at a parking bay in Timarpur depot, New Delhi.
Delhi Metro trains are seen at a parking bay in Timarpur depot, New Delhi.(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
         

After being closed since March 22 in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, Delhi Metro has received the nod from authorities to resume services from September 7 in a “calibrated manner”, officials said on Saturday.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted that he was “glad” the mertro services will resume operations in a phased manner.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

“As per the latest guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs under Unlock-4, the Delhi Metro will be resuming its services for public from September 7 onwards in a calibrated manner,” the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a statement.

Further details on the metro’s functioning and its usage by the general public will be shared once a detailed SOP is issued by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in the next few days, the officials said.

The DMRC had last week said that the DMRC shall be prepared to resume operations whenever directed by the government.

tags
top news
Unlock 4: Metro Rail services from Sept 7; schools, colleges to remain closed
Unlock 4: Metro Rail services from Sept 7; schools, colleges to remain closed
Pakistani court convicts 3 LeT and JuD leaders, including Hafiz Saeed’s brother-in-law
Pakistani court convicts 3 LeT and JuD leaders, including Hafiz Saeed’s brother-in-law
New satellite imagery suggests China developing missile bases to cover Doklam, Naku La
New satellite imagery suggests China developing missile bases to cover Doklam, Naku La
School and colleges to remain closed till Sept 30
School and colleges to remain closed till Sept 30
Unlock 4: Metro rail services to operate in graded manner from September 7
Unlock 4: Metro rail services to operate in graded manner from September 7
Supreme Court order on Prashant Bhushan contempt case sentencing on Monday
Supreme Court order on Prashant Bhushan contempt case sentencing on Monday
Home minister Amit Shah recovers, likely to be discharged soon
Home minister Amit Shah recovers, likely to be discharged soon
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesCovid-19 TallyIPL 2020UGCSushant Singh RajputSara Ali KhanNEET and JEE

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In