Delhi Police probe Rs 1.29 crore ‘fraud’ at Lok Nayak Hospital

Delhi police on Wednesday registered a case of alleged misappropriation of around Rs 1.29 crore from the Lok Nayak Hospital salary account to 10 resident doctors between 2012 and 2014.

A 2015 special audit report of the hospital allegedly confirmed that 10 people — five junior residents and five senior residents — siphoned off the money with the help of a person posted in the accounts branch. Following this, the FIR says, a complaint was made with the police in September 2015. The case was registered on Wednesday following verification of facts, said police.

While the FIR names YK Sarin, who was the medical superintendent from 2015 to 2016, as complainant, he did not confirm or deny that he had, in fact, complained to the police.

“This happened almost a year before my time. When I joined as the Medical Superintendent, only some departmental enquiries in the case were going on,” he said.

In the complaint, a copy of which is with HT, the complainant has alleged that the hospital was audited for a period from April 1, 2012 to August 31, 2014.

The complaint reads, “It has been pointed out in the audit report that a substantial amount of money was being transferred through ECS (Electronic Clearing Service) from the salary head account of the LN hospital to various banks accounts.”

It further lists names of five junior residents and five senior residents in whose accounts the money was allegedly transferred.

The FIR further reads, “As per the audit report it has been also established that the above ten persons were used as proxy for siphoning of the said salary funds amounting Rs 1,29,47,603 into their bank accounts by one Rajesh Dahiya, LDC (now under suspension) of this hospital who was posted in accounts branch at that time and was looking after the work of preparation of salary bills of junior resident/senior resident in accounts branch. Incidentally, he has also acknowledges and taken full responsibilities in the matter ... as is evident by his letters dated December 31, 2014 and January 30, 2015. However, role of the 1 0 persons in the matter can also not be ruled out.”

Deputy commissioner of police (central) Mandeep Singh Randhava said a case of cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy has been registered and alleged misappropriation is being verified.

First Published: Feb 01, 2019 14:10 IST