Court issues non-bailable warrant against ex-BSP leader’s son for brandishing gun

A local court in New Delhi issued a non-bailable warrant on Wednesday against the son of former Bahujan Samaj Party lawmaker, who was seen threatening a man and a woman and brandishing a gun outside a five-star hotel in the Capital on October 14, news agency ANI reported.

Delhi Police had earlier in the day sought a non-bailable warrant against Ashish Pandey for allegedly brandishing the gun at the guests and threatening them in the foyer of the Hyatt Regency hotel in Bhikaji Cama Place, a video of which went viral on the social media.

The department had sent a show-cause notice to the Hyatt Regency on Tuesday for an alleged negligence in the matter.

Ashish, clad in pink trousers and a black t-shirt, was seen waving a pistol to threaten a former Delhi MLA’s son and his woman friend at the luxury hotel in Delhi during a quarrel in the early hours of Sunday.

The Lucknow-based realtor is the son of Rakesh Pandey, a former member of Parliament from the Ambedkar Nagar constituency in Uttar Pradesh from 2009 to 2014. His brother, Ritesh Pandey, is a serving BSP MLA from Uttar Pradesh’s Jalalpur.

Ashish’s Facebook profile showed him posing with several weapons, including a rifle, pistols and knives. UP’s director general of police (DGP) OP Singh said Pandey has had a licence for a pistol since 2000.

He was initially booked by Delhi Police only under the arms act on Monday morning, but they later added sections 506 (criminal intimidation), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 354 (criminal force used against a woman to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code.

If convicted under the arms act, the most stringent of all these offences, Ashish could land in jail for at least seven years.

First Published: Oct 17, 2018 17:04 IST