Ex-BSP MP’s son pulls out gun at five-star hotel in south Delhi, caught on camera

A Lucknow realtor, son of an ex-BSP lawmaker, pulled out a gun at the entrance of a 5-star hotel in south Delhi over the weekend and threatened hotel guests after a spat, according to a widely-circulated video.

In the 10-second video clip Ashish Pandey, son of former BSP MP Rakesh Pandey is seen brandishing a handgun and threatening a woman after she allegedly objected to him walking into the women’s washroom, sources said.

Sources said Pandey went to his car after the quarrel and then took out the gun before threatening her.

Another woman said to be Pandey’s woman friend and a security guard are seen trying to hold him back and calm him down. The video ends with Pandey being dragged away by the hotel staff. Police said the incident took place on Sunday October 14, after a party.

According to police sources, he is a regular at the hotel and was accompanied by a few friends including women.

Police have registered a case under the Arms Act on the basis of video.

“A complaint from Assistant Security Manager Hyatt Regency Hotel, R K Puram has been received regarding incident that occurred on the intervening night of October 13-14. Accordingly a case under sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act has been registered..... Legal action is being taken as per law,” said. Devender Arya, Delhi’s deputy commissioner of police (south-west).

His father Rakesh Pandey was elected to the Lok Sabha in 2009 from Ambedkar Nagar.

First Published: Oct 16, 2018 11:21 IST