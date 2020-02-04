Delhi polls: All MPs on deck in BJP final push

delhi

Updated: Feb 04, 2020 23:53 IST

The BJP is roping in all of its Parliament members for the final phase of campaigning, which will end 48 hours before the polls on February 8.

All of the party’s 303 MPs, who would otherwise have headed back to their constituencies on Friday, have been ordered to be in Delhi and wait for instructions on how to help other leaders in the run up to the Assembly elections scheduled for February 8.

Party president JP Nadda conveyed this message to his colleagues from both Houses at the parliamentary party meeting this morning.

“We are winning the election. It’s going very well and we should go with that motivation,” one MP who was present at the meeting quoted Nadda as saying.

The BJP only got three of the 70 seats in Delhi assembly in the last Assembly poll, but in the past week or so, the party has expressed a spurt in confidence about their performance.

Nadda, it is learnt, also informed them that the party had managed to address 3000 nukkad sabhas, or small gatherings at streetcorners, during the campaign in the Capital till now.

Now, with just a couple of days left, the party has decided to give it a last big push. And so, 240 MPs who were till now not directly involved with elections in Delhi have been roped in.

“We have been told to seek out Bhupendra Yadav and Anil Jain, who are the party’s coordinators, who will then assign us specific tasks for the next three days,” said another MP. The tasks could be all ranging- spending time in slum areas, to going door to door. Incidentally, this was JP Nadda’s first meeting with MPs after becoming the party chief.